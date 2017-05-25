5 people hospitalized after crash in Charleston

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a crash involving a van has shutdown part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

Dispatchers say 5 people were in the van at the time of the crash and one person was ejected. We're told there are multiple injures, but the extent of them is unknown at this time. All 5 people were taken to CAMC General.

The crash happened in the area just north of Capitol High School around 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Pinch Fire and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Stay with 13 News for the latest.