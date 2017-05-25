WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold

Posted: Updated:

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - County officials in West Virginia have suspended the "Bible in the Schools" program for a year to provide time for its review.
    
Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2qe0mZX ) Mercer County board of education members approved the suspension Tuesday night. Schools superintendent Deborah Akers says she'd like to include community members and religious leaders in the review.
    
The optional program for elementary and middle school students is the subject of a lawsuit claiming it improperly entangles public schools into religious affairs. The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation filed the lawsuit in January, asking that the program ends.
    
A federal district court hearing is set for June 19 after lawyers representing Mercer County schools filed a motion in April to dismiss the lawsuit.
    
___
    
Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold

    WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-05-25 08:25:47 GMT

    A federal district court hearing is set for June 19th.

    A federal district court hearing is set for June 19th.

  • South Dakota Girl with Cancer Prevented from Graduating

    South Dakota Girl with Cancer Prevented from Graduating

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:31:19 GMT
    RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -- A western South Dakota high school won't allow a student who has brain cancer to walk during its graduation ceremony because she is a few credits short of being able to graduate. Meredith Erck, 17, wasn't sure whether she would live to see graduation day, the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2rAnfX9 ) reported. The Central High School student had colon cancer before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn...
    RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -- A western South Dakota high school won't allow a student who has brain cancer to walk during its graduation ceremony because she is a few credits short of being able to graduate. Meredith Erck, 17, wasn't sure whether she would live to see graduation day, the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2rAnfX9 ) reported. The Central High School student had colon cancer before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn...

  • Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M

    Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:53:19 GMT
    WBTVWBTV
    CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...
    CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:02:19 GMT

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

  • WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:13:15 GMT

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

  • Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M

    Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:53:19 GMT
    WBTVWBTV
    CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...
    CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.