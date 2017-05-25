CAMPING ALERT: Flash flooding possible this weekend along creeks - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

CAMPING ALERT: Flash flooding possible this weekend along creeks and streams!

Posted: Updated:

This weekend could be dangerous for campers enjoying the holiday weekend next to creeks, streams and some rivers.

There is a high potential for flash flooding this weekend and some severe thunderstorms across West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

Moisture will be on the increase this weekend and several disturbances in the atmosphere push through the region. This will bring the threat for severe thunderstorms on Saturday and possibly Sunday as well. Flash flooding is a major concern for through the weekend. Campers
should remain especially vigilant and monitor conditions closely and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Some rain totals of 2 to 3 inches will be possible.  A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

