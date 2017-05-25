UK slams US on probe leaks; queen visits child victims - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UK slams US on probe leaks; queen visits child victims

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/ Kristy Wigglesworth AP Photo/ Kristy Wigglesworth

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British police arrested two more people and searched a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the concert bombing that left 22 people dead, as British authorities complained bitterly Thursday about investigation leaks blamed on U.S. officials.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to raise the issue with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels. She said she plans to “make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure.”

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in The New York Times, although it is not clear that the newspaper obtained the photos from U.S. officials.

May also said Thursday that progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation noted the national threat level remains critical — meaning another attack may be imminent.

Speaking after a meeting of the government’s COBRA crisis committee, May said “the public should remain vigilant.”

As hundreds of British soldiers rush to protect some of the world’s most visited tourist sites in London and elsewhere, police are pressing to uncover the network that is thought to have helped Abedi in the deadly attack.

Greater Manchester Police condemned the leaks on behalf of the National Counter-Terrorism Policing units in a statement that suggested a severe rupture in trust between Britain and the United States, who have traditionally shared intelligence at the highest levels.

“When the trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their family,” the statement said. “This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation.”

British police and security services are also upset that the name of British bomber Salman Abedi was apparently leaked by U.S. officials and published while police in Britain were withholding the name for operational security.

The bomber’s name was allegedly released by U.S. officials just as raids were underway both in Manchester and in Libya where the bomber’s father lives.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd complained the leaks could cost police “the element of surprise” in their bid to prevent future attacks.

British officials, who have also had access to sensitive information regarding past U.S.-focused investigations, are bound by the Official Secrets Act. The act prohibits them from sharing sensitive information regarding national security but also prevents them from sharing security information involving other countries.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area south of the city. Officers also raided a property in the city’s Moss Side neighborhood early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

Eight men have now been detained in Britain connection with Monday’s attack. Those include Abedi’s brother Ismail, his father Ramadan Abedi told The Associated Press. A woman was arrested late Wednesday but was later released without charge.

The senior Abedi denied that his son Salman had links to militants, telling the AP in an interview “we don’t believe in killing innocents” before being taken into custody in Libya, along with another son, Hashim.

Abedi died in Monday’s blast at an Ariana Grande concert. Grande cancelled concerts that were to take place Thursday and Friday in London, and in several other sites in Europe.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday to talk to some of the concert blast victims. Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital by ambulance following Monday night’s attack.

Earlier Thursday, at 11 a.m., many across Britain fell silent and bowed their heads for a minute in tribute to the victims caught up in Monday night’s concert bombing. Crowds gathered at well-known sites including London’s Parliament and Trafalgar Squares and Manchester’s Albert Square.

In addition to those killed, 116 people have received medical treatment at Manchester hospitals for wounds from the blast. The National Health Service says 75 people have been admitted to eight hospitals, “including 23 patients currently receiving critical care.

___

Dodds and Katz reported from London.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UK slams US on probe leaks; queen visits child victims

    UK slams US on probe leaks; queen visits child victims

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-05-25 11:16:29 GMT
    AP Photo/ Kristy WigglesworthAP Photo/ Kristy Wigglesworth

    The bomber’s name was allegedly released by U.S. officials just as raids were underway.

    The bomber’s name was allegedly released by U.S. officials just as raids were underway.

  • CAMPING ALERT: Flash flooding possible this weekend along creeks and streams!

    CAMPING ALERT: Flash flooding possible this weekend along creeks and streams!

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:08:03 GMT

    Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.

    Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.

  • WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold

    WV county 'Bible in the Schools' program on hold

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-05-25 08:25:47 GMT

    A federal district court hearing is set for June 19th.

    A federal district court hearing is set for June 19th.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:02:19 GMT

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

  • WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:13:15 GMT

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

  • 5 people hospitalized after crash in Charleston

    5 people hospitalized after crash in Charleston

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:12:57 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.