23 people overdose in Hagerstown on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WHAG) - According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.

Most of the overdoses were a result of a suspected "spice", a synthetic marijuana, and police believe some other type of overdoses had to be involved.

"When you choose to use a substance like that, you do not know what's in that, what chemical that it is laced with," says Heather Alshire, spokeswoman for the Hagerstown Police Department. "And just one use of a substance like that could be fatal."

None of the overdoses were fatal.