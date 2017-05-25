After 17 years of trying, couple gives birth to sextuplets

A 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets to a couple that had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
Authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
