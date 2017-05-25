Cops: Day care worker fatally assaulted infant during the girl's nap

BALTIMORE, MD (CBS News) – A Maryland day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.

Leah Walden, 23, is charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment in the death of Reese Bowman, according to CBS News.

According to a police statement, officers arrived at the Baltimore day care facility on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of a baby not breathing. Medics performed CPR at the scene and the little girl was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Police say Walden "assaulted her during nap time, causing her injuries that resulted in Reese's death." A motive is unknown at this time.