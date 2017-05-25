Former Charleston Police Officer Arrested After Threatening Family

CHARLESTON, WV - Former Charleston Police Officer, Terry "Shawn" Williams, was in Kanawha County Magistrate Court today after threatening a family member over the telephone.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams called his aunt, Beverly Williams, following a funeral service for Terry "Shawn" William's father on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017.

During the service, Williams's mother was reportedly removed from the service and he was served a family violence protective order by his uncle, Jerry Williams. Jerry Williams is the twin brother of his father, Terry Williams, Sr.

Terry "Shawn" Williams later made a phone call to his aunt, allegedly stating that:

"What Jerry did tonight was unacceptable. I may not be a smart man, but I hear twins usually go close together."

Beverly Williams told police that she feared for her husband's life following the remarks.

He is now facing a misdemeanor charge of threatening phone calls.

STORY: Ex-Charleston Officer charged with violating domestic order.

Williams, in lieu of previous domestic charges, was denied bond by the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office.

He is a former lieutenant for the Charleston Police Department who was suspended after a video emerged of Williams' young daughter dressed in police gear while dancing to a "Ku Klux Klan" song.

STORY: Racially explicit Shawn Williams videos shown to Charleston City Council

Terry "Shawn" Williams is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.