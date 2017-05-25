Multiple inmate overdoses reported at Western Regional Jail

CABELL COUNTY, WV - Officials are investigating reports of inmate overdoses that occurred last night at Western Regional Jail.

RELATED: Eight inmates overdose at Kentucky jail

Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications for West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, says that three inmates received medical attention yesterday for suspected drug overdoses.

RELATED: 4 inmates overdose in 2 days at Ohio prison

He says all inmates are in stable condition and have been returned to the facility.

The incident remains under investigation and further details are unavailable due to medical privacy laws.

Messina tells 13 News that none of the inmates had been recently booked into the jail.

We will continue to update you with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.