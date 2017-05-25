Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Man Who Stole Copper Wire

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole copper wire.

The man entered the Burco storage yard on Thompson Road in Hurricane back on May 14th and stole copper wire from the facility.

If anyone has information about the crime, or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Putnam County Detective John Hedrick at (304)-586-0256. ext. 2362.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.