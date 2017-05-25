House Fire Reported in Eastern Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House Fire Reported in Eastern Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

HANSFORD, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford. 

Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer. 

They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze.

Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire responded to the fire. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • House Fire Reported in Eastern Kanawha County

    House Fire Reported in Eastern Kanawha County

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:28:27 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford.  Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer.  They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...

    Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford.  Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer.  They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Man Who Stole Copper Wire

    Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Man Who Stole Copper Wire

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:18:19 GMT
    Putnam County Sheriff's DepartmentPutnam County Sheriff's Department
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole copper wire. The man entered the Burco storage yard on Thompson Road in Hurricane back on May 14th and stole copper wire from the facility. If anyone has information about the crime, or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Putnam County Detective John Hedrick at (304)-586-0256. ext. 2362. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive ...
    The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole copper wire. The man entered the Burco storage yard on Thompson Road in Hurricane back on May 14th and stole copper wire from the facility. If anyone has information about the crime, or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Putnam County Detective John Hedrick at (304)-586-0256. ext. 2362. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.