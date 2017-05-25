House Fire Reported in Eastern Kanawha County

HANSFORD, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford.

Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer.

They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze.

Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire responded to the fire.