Man Arrested for Breaking into Church to Steal Tools

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Huntington man has been arrested after breaking into a church to steal tools.

According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Napier, 39, of Huntington broke into Johnson Memorial Church on 10th Street.

Napier said he "just broke in to get some tools, but I know I should not have done that".

Law enforcement found a large knife that Napier said he used to force entry into the church.

He was carry a backpack that had seven screw drivers, seven pliers, one wrench, one square, one metal tape measure, one magnet, one chalk line, one can of Phillips bit tips and one hammer.

Napier is in Western Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.