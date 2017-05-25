State Auditor to Continue Administering Volunteer Firefighter's Fund

A woman on a mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies is making stops across the country.
Wine has been around for centuries, and there are some health benefits to drinking a glass! Moderate drinkers have lower risks for liver disease, type two diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and some cancers. Wine has also been known to reduce “bad” cholesterol, or LDL, and increase “good” cholesterol, known as HDL.
The statue was first dedicated in Tampa in 1911.
Wild horse advocates say the change would gut nearly a half-century of protection.
The bomber’s name was allegedly released by U.S. officials just as raids were underway.
Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.
A federal district court hearing is set for June 19th.
Residents will soon see four new faces on the police force. The additional staff means increased traffic control and adding a resource officer to a local middle school. Whether the recruits heard stories from local cops or just want to serve the community they grew up in, the new officers are anxious to put on their uniform and get started with the South Charleston Police Department. "Growing up I had a friend whose father is a police officer. List...
The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.
A 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets to a couple that had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
