Woman sues Jelly Belly claiming she didn’t know jelly beans contained sugar

LOS ANGELES (WTNH) — A California woman has filed a class action lawsuit against the Jelly Belly Candy Company, claiming she was tricked into believing that one of the company’s products was free of sugar.

Jessica Gomez, of San Bernardino, initially filed the complaint against Jelly Belly earlier in 2017. According to Legal News Line, Gomez blamed “fancy phrasing” for her confusion over the ingredients in the candy.

The report states that Gomez purchased Jelly Belly’s “Sport Beans”, which are a product marketed as an exercise supplement containing carbohydrates, electrolytes and vitamins. On the ingredients label, it lists “evaporated cane juice” instead of citing sugar as an ingredient.

In the lawsuit, Gomez claims that the wording on the label is designed to deceive health conscious consumers into believing that the “Sport Beans” have more nutrition than traditional jelly beans.

Jelly Belly called the case “nonsense” in their April motion to dismiss the suit, writing:

No reasonable consumer could have been deceived by Sport Beans’ labeling – Gomez could not have seen ‘evaporated cane juice’ without also seeing the product’s sugar content on its Nutrition Facts panel.”

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may be on the side of Gomez. In May 2016, the FDA announced that the term “juice” cannot be used unless it was referring to that of a fruit or vegetable; and that calling sugar “evaporated cane juice” is misleading to consumers.