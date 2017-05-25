Accident In Cabell County Results In One Vehicle Landing On It's - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident In Cabell County Results In One Vehicle Landing On It's Roof

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident  occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon.

Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate.

Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.

The victim was assessed at the scene and released.

There has been no word on whether or not weather played a factor in the incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

