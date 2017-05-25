1 Arrested, 1 Still Wanted in Charleston Double Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

1 Arrested, 1 Still Wanted in Charleston Double Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Pictured: Trashawn “Tray” Mills Pictured: Trashawn “Tray” Mills
Jeff Mitchell Jeff Mitchell
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 

UPDATE: 5/26/2017 1:55 PM

Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night

Trashawn “Tray” Mills is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding for the shooting of two people on Stadium Place on May 25th, 2017.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Mills is 20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds.

Mills should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 if you know his whereabouts. 

UPDATE: 5/26/2017 11:30 AM

A suspect has been arrested, Marland Clark, 19, in connection to the double shooting that occurred near the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston last night.

According to Lieutenant Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department, Clark was apprehended after being found possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Two victims were transported following the shooting, although their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Lt. Cooper tells 13 News that he believes the shooting was not random, although a motive has not been released at this time.

More suspects may be arrest later today as well, according to Lt. Cooper. 

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest on this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Two people have been shot in Charleston Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston.

Two people have been transported to the hospital. One victim reportedly has sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but neither injury is life-threatening according to police.

Witnesses say 7-10 shots were fired during the incident, and that the two victims are a man and a woman.

One person has been detained. It is not known whether there are any suspects at this time.

Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

