Two People Injured in Charleston Shooting

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Two people have been shot in Charleston Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston.

Two people have been transported to the hospital. One victim reportedly has sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say 7-10 shots were fired during the incident, and that the two victims are a man and a woman.

One person has been detained. It is not known whether there are any suspects at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

