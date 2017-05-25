Prichard Man Arrested on for Sexual Abuse and Assault on Girlfriend's Daughter

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A Wayne County man has been arrested on several charges of sexual abuse of a guardian and sexual assault.

Roy Watts, 42, of Prichard, WV has been arrested on four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and four counts of 1st-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement were dispatched to the 2000 block of Beech Drive in the Barboursville area for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, a woman advised that her daughter had confronted her about her mother's boyfriend about sex.

Furthermore, according to the complaint, Watts showed the daughter pornographic videos on his phone and took photos of her in her underwear.

In addition, the daughter advised that Watts touched her inappropriately multiple times and made her touch him inappropriately, saying that "this was our little secret".

Watts is in Western Regional Jail on a one million dollar bond.