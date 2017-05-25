Pedestrian Killed in Charleston

One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.

Two people have been shot in Charleston Thursday evening. The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston. It is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate. Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...

Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford. Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer. They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...

Putnam County Sheriff's Department

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole copper wire. The man entered the Burco storage yard on Thompson Road in Hurricane back on May 14th and stole copper wire from the facility. If anyone has information about the crime, or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Putnam County Detective John Hedrick at (304)-586-0256. ext. 2362. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive ...