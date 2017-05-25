Pedestrian Killed in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Killed in Charleston

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Eric Halperin Eric Halperin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night.

The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street is closed right now while crews work the scene.

Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.

