Pedestrian Killed in Charleston Identified

UPDATE: 5/26/2017 11:03 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department has identified Katie Stewart, 34, of Charleston, as the victim from last night's pedestrian accident.

The accident occurred at at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m.

According to a release, Stewart was lying on the Lee St. crosswalk while wearing all black clothing.

The driver, who was operating a Ford F-150, approached the crosswalk and approached what they described as looking like a, "a dark bag."

They drove past Stewart and struck her after failing to come a stop. The driver then came to a rest after learning they had ran over a person.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor for the driver involved.

The Charleston Police Department are still investigating.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night.

The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street is closed right now while crews work the scene.

Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.