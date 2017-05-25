States of Addiction: Local Mom Battles Addiction

Tonight, we continue our in depth reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Rachael Kinder. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of addiction, the drug that almost stole her future and how she plans to take it back.

Growing up in Milton, West Virginia, Rachael Kinder says she didn't want for anything. She was a high school cheerleader and even took AP classes. Her future was bright.

“I was planning on going to Marshall University,” said Kinder. “This all happened my senior year and I threw it all away.”

Rachael admits to trying marijuana, alcohol and pain pills in her early teens. But at 17, she was introduced to a drug that changed her life.

“I had a boyfriend who introduced me to heroin,” Kinder stated. “I pretty much immediately went to shooting heroin. I was addicted from the start.”

Growing up in her small town, heroin wasn't something she thought she would ever encounter.

“I thought it was in big cities,” exclaimed Kinder. “I didn't know anything about it. Even learning in school, it's basically drugs are bad and don't do drugs. I never knew how much they really destroy your life.

Suddenly she found her life consumed by it.

“When you were using, what would the day be like for you?,” Abney asked.

“First, trying to get the money for the drug and then all day long trying to find the drug,” added Kinder. “And, then use and then worry about how I'm going to get it the next day.”

And getting the money meant stealing from stores, and worse.

“Even stealing from my mother is something that I never thought I could do,” she exclaimed. “It's hard for me to ever even forgive myself for that.”

Five years ago, she had her first son which gave her a reason to beat her addiction. However, it didn't last.

“I stayed clean for a while but I was still with his father who never got clean,” she said. “I ended up using again.”

But her breaking point came after an arrest for domestic violence.

“My mom came and bailed me out after I think two days,” she said. “But as soon as I got out, I went and used. I got caught in a bathroom shooting up and got arrested and went back to jail again.”

This time her mom didn't bail her out. And Rachael says, suddenly the thought of not being able to raise her son paralyzed her.

“My problem was I never changed my surroundings,” she added. “So, when I got out, I went straight into treatment. Ever since then, I just worked really hard at it.”

She found much needed support in group therapy.

“All of our stories are very similar and it did help to have that outlet because I no longer had friends,” she stated. “The people that I thought were my friends weren't and they are users.”

Staying sober came with big rewards like repairing broken relationships.

“Something just as small as my mom gave me this expensive ring and knowing that I'll always have that and it’s not something I’m going to go and pawn,” she exclaimed. “It’s a really good feeling that I can have things like that.”

Rachael has two big reasons to stay on this path. These two little boys, Rayden and Kyrie. She and Kyrie's father, Dylan, are both fighting to stay clean now.

“I helped him, he helped me and then the baby just gave us even more reason,” she added.

She hopes to go back to school. She is taking classes online and working with other children who have parents dealing with addiction.

“I don't want to just help the patients,” she stated. “I want to help their children like some kind of counseling. I feel that luckily I got sober before my son had seen too much. It's really sad what the kids have to see and go through.”

She hopes her story will inspire others to reach out for help.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help there are so many programs out there and there's always hope if someone like me can do it, she expressed. “I've been using different drugs since I was 11. I know I'm in a good spot now and I won't return to."

If you or someone you know needs help for addiction you can call 1-844-help-4-wv or go to www.helpfwv.com