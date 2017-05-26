One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Barboursville - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Barboursville

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, an accident involving a motorcycle shut down Interstate 64 Eastbound early Friday morning. 

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, which happened by the Barboursville exit, near Target. 

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 1:45 AM. The interstate has since reopened. 

