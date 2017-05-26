Fatal crash shutdowns I64 eastbound in Huntington

UPDATE: Huntington Police tell 13 News a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes of I64 crossed over the center median, into the eastbound lanes. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck in the eastbound lane, virtually cutting the car in half. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. the pickup truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

UPDATE: A two car crash kills one person in Huntington, closing two lanes of Interstate 64 Eastbound.

The crash happened at 5:38 a.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News the lanes will be closed for several hours.

ORIGINAL:

A multi vehicle accident is blocking part on Interstate 64 in Huntington right now.

Cabell County Dispatchers say, two lanes are closed around mile marker 8 at the 5th Street Bridge. The crash happened just after 6 Friday morning.

