I-64 Eastbound in Huntington Reopens After Fatal Crash

Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the double shooting that occurred near the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston last night.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate. Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford. Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer. They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
All the rain our region is seen this week is leading to more than just rising river and creeks. Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
They were among eight people indicted in March.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A Wayne County man has been arrested on several charges of sexual abuse of a guardian and sexual assault. Roy Watts, 42, of Prichard, WV has been arrested on four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and four counts of 1st-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement were dispatched to the 2000 block of Beech Drive in the Barboursville area for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, a woman advised that he...
