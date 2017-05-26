Dad posts shirtless selfie to raise awareness of son’s health condition

The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
Both father and son are shirtless in the photo, wearing a pair of black basketball shorts.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
They were among eight people indicted in March.
Tonight, we continue our in depth reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Rachael Kinder. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of addiction, the drug that almost stole her future and how she plans to take it back.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
A woman on a mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies is making stops across the country.
Wine has been around for centuries, and there are some health benefits to drinking a glass! Moderate drinkers have lower risks for liver disease, type two diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and some cancers. Wine has also been known to reduce “bad” cholesterol, or LDL, and increase “good” cholesterol, known as HDL.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
They were among eight people indicted in March.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A Wayne County man has been arrested on several charges of sexual abuse of a guardian and sexual assault. Roy Watts, 42, of Prichard, WV has been arrested on four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and four counts of 1st-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement were dispatched to the 2000 block of Beech Drive in the Barboursville area for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, a woman advised that he...
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
Two people have been shot in Charleston Thursday evening. The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Huron Terrace in Charleston. It is unknown what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
