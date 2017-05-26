Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
An Ohio mom and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of her 9-year-old son.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A Wayne County man has been arrested on several charges of sexual abuse of a guardian and sexual assault. Roy Watts, 42, of Prichard, WV has been arrested on four counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and four counts of 1st-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement were dispatched to the 2000 block of Beech Drive in the Barboursville area for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, a woman advised that he...
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a gun shop in Barboursville. According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Sportsmens Gun and Pawn Shop in Barboursville was broken into. At this time, an exact number on how much merchandise was stolen from the business is unknown, but reports indicate that it was a significant quantity. No arrests have been made. The ATF, Barboursville Police, and West Virginia State Poli...
A Huntington man has been arrested after breaking into a church to steal tools. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Napier, 39, of Huntington broke into Johnson Memorial Church on 10th Street.
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
All the rain our region is seen this week is leading to more than just rising river and creeks. Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
