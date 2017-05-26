Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.

According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg.

Deputies say a male suspect, described as 5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and demanded money.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store.

Deputies believe the suspect may be connected with two previous robberies at Wes Banco on Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091 or the Scioto County Sheriff's Office at (740) 355-8261.

All calls will remain anonymous.