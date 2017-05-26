Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

Posted: Updated:
Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (CBS News) – Charges have been filed against three people after police in Michigan say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him, reports CBS affiliate WNEM.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department, the 5-year-old boy was playing in the family's driveway on March 31 when a Buick Rendezvous backed into him. He was taken to a hospital in Lansing where he was later pronounced dead.

Ryan Williamson, the victim's father, was charged with operating while under the influence causing death, operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license causing death, and lying to police.

According to MLive, Williamson had previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and did not have a valid drivers license. Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that Williamson was driving his friend, Darien Almashy's, vehicle at the time of the incident.

Almashy is charged with lying to police and allowing someone with a suspended license to drive a motor vehicle.

Deedee Williamson, the victim's mother, was charged with two counts of lying to police.

Police hope the accident will serve as a warning for parents in the future. 

"Well as a parent, I would recommend all parents to take extra caution if your kids are playing somewhere where there are cars like a driveway or subdivision," said Sheriff Federspiel. "It's always so important to know where your kids are. And know where they are playing at and as your drive. Whether you're on private property. Know where your kids are."

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:02:20 GMT
    Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS NewsRyan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

  • Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:53:19 GMT

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

  • Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:14:14 GMT
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.