Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (CBS News) – Charges have been filed against three people after police in Michigan say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him, reports CBS affiliate WNEM.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department, the 5-year-old boy was playing in the family's driveway on March 31 when a Buick Rendezvous backed into him. He was taken to a hospital in Lansing where he was later pronounced dead.

Ryan Williamson, the victim's father, was charged with operating while under the influence causing death, operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license causing death, and lying to police.

According to MLive, Williamson had previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and did not have a valid drivers license. Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that Williamson was driving his friend, Darien Almashy's, vehicle at the time of the incident.

Almashy is charged with lying to police and allowing someone with a suspended license to drive a motor vehicle.

Deedee Williamson, the victim's mother, was charged with two counts of lying to police.

Police hope the accident will serve as a warning for parents in the future.

"Well as a parent, I would recommend all parents to take extra caution if your kids are playing somewhere where there are cars like a driveway or subdivision," said Sheriff Federspiel. "It's always so important to know where your kids are. And know where they are playing at and as your drive. Whether you're on private property. Know where your kids are."