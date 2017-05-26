Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
© CNN © CNN

CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares.

A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey.

It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes.

The study's author, Vladimir Dinets, observed the snakes hunting fruit bats in Cuba. Taking up positions across a cave mouth at dawn and dusk, the individual snakes would position themselves in a way as to improve the odds of the pack making a kill.

"Snakes arriving to the hunting area were significantly more likely to position themselves in the part of the passage where other snakes were already present, forming a 'fence' across the passage and thus more effectively blocking the flight path of the prey, significantly increasing hunting efficiency," the study's abstract states.

And if a pack of 1 to 2 meter (3 - 6 ft) long snakes working together wasn't enough to give you heart palpitations, they do it by hanging upside down from the roofs of caves.

"After sunset and before dawn, some of the boas entered the passage that connected the roosting chamber with the entrance chamber, and hunted by suspending themselves from the ceiling and grabbing passing bats."

Dinets, an Assistant Research Professor in the university's Department of Psychology, observed the positions that each boa took up each morning and evening when they arrived at the hunting site and ascertained that they would pick places that would help block the bats' path in and out of the cave, improving the hunt's effectiveness.

He says that the behavior represents a sophistication that previously had gone unnoticed in reptiles.

"Coordinated hunting requires higher behavioral complexity because each animal has to take other hunters' actions into account."

He said that previous studies had shown that cooperative hunting didn't necessarily increase food intake for all the participants, but instead might have a social function.

Other instances of snakes hunting together have been observed, he concludes, including the BBC's heart-in-mouth Planet Earth II segment of Galapagos racers hunting a baby iguana, but it's far from certain that there is any coordination between individual animals.

Dinets' research is the first time that the phenomenon has been scientifically recorded.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2017 Vandalia Award Announced

    2017 Vandalia Award Announced

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:10:34 GMT
    WV Division of Culture and HistoryWV Division of Culture and History
    CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia.  It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an...
    CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia.  It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an...

  • Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:43:27 GMT
    © CNN© CNN
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...

  • Neighborhood caught unplugging bounce house with children inside

    Neighborhood caught unplugging bounce house with children inside

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:54:56 GMT
    wfla.comwfla.com

    The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

    The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.