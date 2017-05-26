States of Addiction Town Hall Resources - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

States of Addiction Town Hall Resources

Here are some resources if you are looking for help:

  • Nationally, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration work 24/7, 365 days a year with people needing help. 
    • In 2016, the free and confidential service handled over 65,000 calls a month. 
    • There number is 1-800-662-HELP or 1-800-662-4357. 
  • The West Virginia DHHR recommends calling the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Referral Line.
    • There number is 1-800-662-4357. 
  • The Mountaineer Regional Narcotics Anonymous Helpline serves our viewing area with meetings and programs in parts of West Virginia, Eastern Ohio, Kentucky and Western Maryland.
    • There number is 1-800-766-4442.
  • Celebrate recovery is a Christ-centered program with foundations firmly established in biblical truth. The 12 steps with accompanying scriptures and the 8 principles based on the beatitudes offer participants a clear path of salvation and discipleship; bringing hope, freedom, sobriety, healing, and the opportunity to give back one day at a time through Jesus Christ.
  • First Choice Services is excited to operate a program that provides immediate help for any West Virginian struggling with an addiction or mental health issue.

  • Local Mom Battles Addiction

    Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...

  • States of Addiction: Most Vulnerable Victims

    Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.

