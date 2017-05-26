States of Addiction Town Hall Resources

Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...

Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...

Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.

Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.

All this month, 13 News has been looking into the opioid epidemic. We've brought you special reports, real life stories, and information about the uphill battle we face fighting the crisis. Now, join us for a town hall meeting bringing the Tri-State together as we discuss the issues in-depth, and look for potential solutions. You can register for the States of Addiction Town Hall by clicking here. And then watch our special States of Addiction Tow...

All this month, 13 News has been looking into the opioid epidemic. We've brought you special reports, real life stories, and information about the uphill battle we face fighting the crisis. Now, join us for a town hall meeting bringing the Tri-State together as we discuss the issues in-depth, and look for potential solutions. You can register for the States of Addiction Town Hall by clicking here. And then watch our special States of Addiction Tow...

All this month, 13 News has been looking into the opioid epidemic. We've brought you special reports, real life stories, and information about the uphill battle we face fighting the crisis. Now, join us for a town hall meeting bringing the Tri-State together as we discuss the issues in-depth, and look for potential solutions. You can register for the States of Addiction Town Hall by clicking here. And then watch our special States of Addiction Tow...

All this month, 13 News has been looking into the opioid epidemic. We've brought you special reports, real life stories, and information about the uphill battle we face fighting the crisis. Now, join us for a town hall meeting bringing the Tri-State together as we discuss the issues in-depth, and look for potential solutions. You can register for the States of Addiction Town Hall by clicking here. And then watch our special States of Addiction Tow...

We continue our look into the states of addiction, with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region, including one new mom and her baby from Middleport, Ohio. Remington is just 35 days old, but in his short life he has already become a survivor. He was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning he was born going through withdrawal from drugs. "When I went into deliver him they asked me what medications I was prescri...