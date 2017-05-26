Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC).

In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virginia, will require him to spend too much time away from his JROTC duties.

"All of these days of service as Legislator require me to be away from the school and my cadets," Ojeda said. "I believe this situation is not quite fair to my fellow instructors, the high school as a whole and, most significantly, my cadets."

Ojeda's resignation letter acknowledged and showed his appreciation to everyone who supported the Logan County JROTC over his four years of service.