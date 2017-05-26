Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
Both father and son are shirtless in the photo, wearing a pair of black basketball shorts.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
They were among eight people indicted in March.
Tonight, we continue our in depth reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Rachael Kinder. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of addiction, the drug that almost stole her future and how she plans to take it back.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
All the rain our region is seen this week is leading to more than just rising river and creeks. Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
