Accident Overnight Sends One To The Hospital

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute.

Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene.

The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.

The patient was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

