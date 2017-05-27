Crews Respond To An Early Morning House Fire

Dispatchers with 911 tells WOWK a early morning house fire occurred on Charleston's West Side. The call came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Charleston Fire responded to a working fire on the corner of Watts St. and Breezemont Drive. Someone was present during the fire, but was not injured. Charleston Fire quickly battled the fire and put it out. There has been no word on the cause of the fire. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

