Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Mil - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices

Posted: Updated:

(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play.

Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. Google removed the apps from the Play store after being notified of the threat by Check Point.

The researchers describe “Judy” as an auto-clicking adware that uses infected devices to generate fraudulent clicks on ads. This, in turn, generates revenues for the people who are behind it.

According to Check Point, the apps reached somewhere between 4.5 to 18.5 million downloads. They believe 8.5 to 36.5 million users could be affected.

Check Point released this list of malicious apps developed by Kiniwini:

  • Fashion Judy: Snow Queen style
  • Animal Judy: Persian cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Pretty rapper
  • Fashion Judy: Teacher style
  • Animal Judy: Dragon care
  • Chef Judy: Halloween Cookies
  • Fashion Judy: Wedding Party
  • Animal Judy: Teddy Bear care
  • Fashion Judy: Bunny Girl Style
  • Fashion Judy: Frozen Princess
  • Chef Judy: Triangular Kimbap
  • Chef Judy: Udong Maker – Cook
  • Fashion Judy: Uniform style
  • Animal Judy: Rabbit care
  • Fashion Judy: Vampire style
  • Animal Judy: Nine-Tailed Fox
  • Chef Judy: Jelly Maker – Cook
  • Chef Judy: Chicken Maker
  • Animal Judy: Sea otter care
  • Animal Judy: Elephant care
  • Judy’s Happy House
  • Chef Judy: Hotdog Maker – Cook
  • Chef Judy: Birthday Food Maker
  • Fashion Judy: Wedding day
  • Fashion Judy: Waitress style
  • Chef Judy: Character Lunch
  • Chef Judy: Picnic Lunch Maker
  • Animal Judy: Rudolph care
  • Judy’s Hospital: Pediatrics
  • Fashion Judy: Country style
  • Animal Judy: Feral Cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Twice Style
  • Fashion Judy: Myth Style
  • Animal Judy: Fennec Fox care
  • Animal Judy: Dog care
  • Fashion Judy: Couple Style
  • Animal Judy: Cat care
  • Fashion Judy: Halloween style
  • Fashion Judy: EXO Style
  • Chef Judy: Dalgona Maker
  • Chef Judy: ServiceStation Food
  • Judy’s Spa Salon

You can read Check Point’s full report on the malware by visiting their website.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    WVU Board Of Governors Meet To Discuss Tuition Increase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:45:27 GMT

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.   WVU says a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.      

  • Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices

    Apps Infected With "Judy" Malware May Have Impacted Up To 36 Million Android Devices

    Saturday, May 27 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 17:53:42 GMT

    (WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. 

    (WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. 

  • Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:51:46 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:33:31 GMT

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

  • Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:43:27 GMT
    © CNN© CNN
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...

  • Massive need for welders and other skilled trades

    Massive need for welders and other skilled trades

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:38:31 GMT

    There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States. 

    There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.