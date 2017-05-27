Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch.

Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.

The Kanawha River is running high, swift and muddy. Water conditions are not conducive for boating activity therefore Emergency Management Officials recommend boating activities be avoided if possible.

The potential for heavy showers does exist. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding it is recommended that you keep a watchful eye on conditions in your area. Even if your area is not prone to flooding, flash flooding could occur, therefore you should be alert.

Do not drive through high water. Don't walk or wade through standing water. Do not touch downed power lines as they may still be energized.