Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.
Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate. Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
