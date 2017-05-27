Legendary Rocker Gregg Allman Has Passed Away

© CNN

CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...