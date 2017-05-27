Legendary Rocker Gregg Allman Has Passed Away

Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
