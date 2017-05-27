West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Woman

West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
State police say all the individuals know each other.
State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated.
(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play. Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69. Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69. Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.
Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.
Crews responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred early in the morning on Saturday near West Virginia State University in the 5000 Block of Fairlawn Ave. in Institute. Dispatchers confirmed one person was briefly trapped. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State University Police, Kanawha County EMS, Institute Fire and Dunbar Fire all responded to the scene. The accident caused Fairlawn Avenue to be briefly shut down.