Funeral Arrangements for Winfield High Football Coach, Leon McCoy

UPDATE: A celebration of McCoy’s life is planned at Winfield’s football stadium at 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather pending, with a reception afterward in the school. Arrangements are being handled by Chapman Funeral Home in Teays Valley.

More information can be found HERE.

ORIGINAL: Longtime Winfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.

Coach McCoy was 87 years old.

McCoy is Charleston native and two-time All-State football player at Charleston High.

He became a coaching legend at Winfield High, where he complied a 213-68-1 record that included state championships in 1985 and 1987 (13-0 teams) and five other 10-0 regular seasons.

McCoy was a starter at center for seven games as a University of Tennessee freshman in 1947 after which he left the Vols and headed home to Morris Harvey College, where he was an All-West Virginia Conference pick in 1949, '50 and '51 and an All-American in 1950.

At Winfield, he coached the Generals to 11 playoff appearances, including seven in a row and won 41 consecutive games, a state record.

No word on the cause of Coach McCoy's death has been given at this time.

Leon McCoy was a fixture in the Winfield High School community as well as the town of Winfield.

Coach McCoy will sadly be missed by all.

He touched the lives of so many students with his love for the student body and his love of Winfield High School.

Once WOWK finds out about any ceremonies to honor the legacy of Coach McCoy, or the funeral arrangements, we will update with any pertinent information.