A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart.

South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat.

When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended.

Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills.

Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an officer, fleeing, two counts of shoplifting, possession of a schedule I and schedule IV controlled substance.

Riffle also gave a false name during booking to try to conceal the fact that he had two active warrants.

We will update with any new information as it becomes available.