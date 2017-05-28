Police Search For Missing Teen

Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.

West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

UPDATE (5/22/17 2:35 PM) (WHAG): The search continues for a girl missing from Fairmont who's believed to possibly be in the Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas. State Police said 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey is believed to be in extreme danger. Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington on May 1 and is originally from the Huntington area. Her parents are pleading for her to come home, and troopers said it's possible that she's with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper...

Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif...