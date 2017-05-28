Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue.

Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs.

The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs.

We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.