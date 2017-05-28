A Traffic Stop Results In A Meth Bust

Troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64.

When Troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, In possession of drugs, cash, and scales.

Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and 5,000 dollars in cash in her possession.

Legg is currently being housed in the Western Regional Jail on a 30,000 dollar cash/surety bond.

