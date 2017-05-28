Soup kitchen anticipating more kids with school out

About 1 in 5 kids in West Virginia struggle with hunger. That problem becomes even worse over the summer because many kids get two meals a day at school.

"Literally hundreds that need food over the summer time," said Nancy Kennedy who is a teacher at East Bank Middle School.

She has been a Kanawha County teacher for 10 years. She knows many kids don’t just rely on school for the education but also for food.

"Over the years I’ve had a lot of children tell me they come to school to eat that they get breakfast and lunch and that’s one of the reasons they come to school," said Kennedy.

According to No Kid Hungry only 10% of kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch also get meals over the summer. Between its food bank and soup kitchen, Mountain Mission is one of the groups that tries to make sure kids do not go hungry when school is out.

"Children don’t understand, they’re hungry, they want to eat and it’s up to us adults, up to us as a community," said John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission.

Mountain Mission's Soup Kitchen has been open since the fall. That means this summer will be its first. With kids out of school the chefs are preparing to serve dozens of additional meals a day.

"We know that it’s going to increase, those are not mouths that we normally feed but we know it’s going to happen during the summer time," said Roberts.

School just got out last week in Kanawha County but Roberts says it has already seen more kids on top of the usual clientele. For the summer they’re expecting to have to feed at least 40 to 60 kids a day who normally get food at school.

"We can’t wait until the people are here and they’re hungry to prepare we have to make sure that we’re ready in advance," he said.

The soup kitchen is currently closed on Saturdays. It’s considering expanding hours for the higher summer demand.

Kanawha County Schools also works with the USDA Summer Food Service program to serve food over the summer. For a list of locations and hours click here. To donate to Mountain Mission, click here.