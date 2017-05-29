Fifth Annual Recovery Fest fills Ashland's Central Park

As the drug epidemic continues to plague the Tri-State one Kentucky community dedicated the entire weekend of May 27, 2017 to hope in beating addiction.

Michael Quann enjoyed the weekend listening to live music at Recovery Fest. But just four months ago he was in a much different place.

"121 days ago I was sitting on a roach infested couch in Louisville, KY.," he said.

Then he called a friend to reach out for help. He had sought it before but says he didn’t take it seriously. This time he jumped in with both feet to try and help his addiction problem.

"The mental obsession is I can’t stop thinking about drugs and alcohol and the physical allergy is once I give into that obsession I can’t stop," he said about why in part addiction has been so challenging.

For 35 years he was hooked on crack cocaine and alcohol. His mom died six years ago and he couldn’t go to her funeral because he was behind bars.

"I'’ve been homeless, I’ve eaten out of dumpsters, I’ve robbed, I stole, I’ve been to prison but I never have to go through those things again," he said.

He doesn’t want to see others go through them again either. The Fifth Annual Recovery Fest in Ashland brings together those in addiction, in recovery and those who want to help to spread that message. Robb Oldham who had been in and out of prison himself and is now eigh years clean organizes the celebration.

"That’s the motto of my center, have you had enough and once you’ve had enough of addiction, one day at a time, one 24 hour period, you can get recovery," Oldham said describing the meaning of the tattoos on his arms.

So now they work to make a positive impact. For Quann it’s his way of honoring his mom.

"Our behaviors, our actions, our sobriety will affect so many people," he said.

He knows that just like his past actions had a ripple effect so can the decisions he makes from here on out.