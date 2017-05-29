National Muslim rights group to open WV office - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

National Muslim rights group to open WV office

Posted: Updated:
Council on American-Islamic Relations Council on American-Islamic Relations

A national Muslim civil rights group plans to open an office in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is looking for an executive director to lead the West Virginia branch.

National chapter director Lori Saroya says the Washington, D.C.-based organization hopes to open the West Virginia office in the next few months. The group has not announced a location yet.

The office would be the organization's fifth to open in 2017. It currently operates more than 30 offices.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has been opening more locations in particular since the election of President Donald Trump last year.

Trump has moved to ban travel to the United States from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries. Courts have continually blocked those attempts.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • National Muslim rights group to open WV office

    National Muslim rights group to open WV office

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:53:01 GMT
    Council on American-Islamic RelationsCouncil on American-Islamic Relations

    The office would be the organization's fifth to open in 2017.

    The office would be the organization's fifth to open in 2017.

  • Pittsnogle, 7 Others Selected for WVU Sports Hall of Fame

    Pittsnogle, 7 Others Selected for WVU Sports Hall of Fame

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:46:20 GMT
    AP Photo/Henny Ray AbramsAP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams

    Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 16 in Morgantown.

    Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 16 in Morgantown.

  • Funeral Arrangements for Winfield High Football Coach, Leon McCoy

    Funeral Arrangements for Winfield High Football Coach, Leon McCoy

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-05-29 07:23:49 GMT

    Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.

    Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Sunday, May 28 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-05-29 03:20:40 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:59:26 GMT
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.