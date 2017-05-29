Brewing company creates beer in honor of baby hippo Fiona - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Brewing company creates beer in honor of baby hippo Fiona

Chad Yelton/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP Chad Yelton/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s prematurely born hippo named Fiona is getting a new beer in her honor.

Listermann Brewing Company is releasing a Team Fiona New England-style IPA. The hippo’s care team helped brew the beer.

And the brewing company says 25 percent of the beer sales proceeds is being donated to the zoo’s care team.

The brewing company describes the beer as having a soft mouth feel, hazy appearance with a fruit-juice flavor.

Fiona was born at the zoo in January, weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She now weighs more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms). Zoo caretakers are preparing to move her to a group of hippos that includes her parents.

Listermann’s general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.

