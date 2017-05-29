To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost it's meaning - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost it's meaning

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- Allison Jaslow heard it more than once as the long holiday weekend approached - a cheerful "Happy Memorial Day!" from oblivious well-wishers.

The former Army captain and Iraq War veteran had a ready reply, telling them, matter-of-factly, that she considered it a work weekend. Jaslow will be at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to take part in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She'll then visit Section 60, the final resting place of many service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"You can see it in people's faces that they're a little horrified that they forget this is what the day's about," said Jaslow, 34, who wears a bracelet bearing the name of a fallen comrade. "Culturally, we've kind of lost sight of what the day's supposed to mean."

While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer - think beaches and backyard barbecues, mattress sales and sporting events - some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday that honors more than 1 million people who died serving their country would command more respect.

Or at least awareness.

"It's a fun holiday for people: 'Let's party.' It's an extra day off from work," said Carol Resh, 61, whose son, Army Capt. Mark Resh, was killed in Iraq a decade ago. "It's not that they're doing it out of malice. It just hasn't affected them."

Veterans groups say a growing military-civilian disconnect contributes to a feeling that Memorial Day has been overshadowed. More than 12 percent of the U.S. population served in the armed forces during World War II. That's down to less than one-half of a percent today, guaranteeing more Americans aren't personally acquainted with a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine.

With an all-voluntary military, shared sacrifice is largely a thing of the past - even as U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan and Iraq nearly 16 years after 9/11.

"There are a lot of things working against this particular holiday," said Brian Duffy, commander in chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"It hurts," Duffy said. For combat veterans and Gold Star families especially, "it hurts that, as a society, we don't truly understand and appreciate what the true meaning of Memorial Day is."

Jaslow's group, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, is trying to raise awareness with its #GoSilent campaign, which encourages Americans to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday to remember the nation's war dead.

Of course, plenty of Americans already observe the holiday. At Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, fresh flowers mark hundreds of graves, and fields of newly erected American flags flap in the breeze. Hundreds of motorcyclists thundered in for a Saturday service. By the end of the weekend, thousands of people will have come to the cemetery to pay their respects.

"This is our Super Bowl," said Randy Plummer, the cemetery's administrative officer.

Jim Segletes, 65, a Vietnam-era Marine visiting the grave of his father-in-law, a World War II veteran who died in 2000, said he thinks Americans became more patriotic and aware of military sacrifice after 9/11.

"Everyone is more in tune with veterans, more so than when I was in the service," he said.

Douglas and Rene Kicklighter, Iraq veterans at the cemetery with their 10- and 12-year-old sons, said they believe most people understand what the holiday's about. But they, too, cringe when they hear: "Happy Memorial Day."

"It's not happy," said Rene Kicklighter, 37, who retired from the Army National Guard. "It's somber. I try to flip the lens on the conversation a bit and gently remind them what it's really about."

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was conceived after the Civil War as a way to honor the Union's war dead, with Southern states setting aside separate days to honor fallen Confederate soldiers. By the early 20th century, the holiday had evolved to honor all military members who died in service.

Some veterans say Memorial Day began to be watered down more than four decades ago when Congress changed the date from its traditional May 30 to the last Monday in May to give people a three-day weekend. Arguing that transformed a solemn day of remembrance into one associated with leisure and recreation, veterans groups have long advocated a return to May 30. For years, the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, asked Congress to change it back, to no avail.

That leaves it to people like Resh, the Gold Star mother, to spread the message.

Invited to speak to high school students in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she said she told them, "What is the true meaning of Memorial Day? Ask any Gold Star family and they'll tell you what it means. It's not about the picnics. It's about the men and women who have given their lives for this country.

"Every day is Memorial Day for us."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policyand Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:47:23 GMT
    © NBC 4© NBC 4

    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...

    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...

  • To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost it's meaning

    To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost it's meaning

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:22 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:22:18 GMT
    AP Photo/Michael RubinkamAP Photo/Michael Rubinkam

    Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was conceived after the Civil War as a way to honor the Union's war dead.

    Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was conceived after the Civil War as a way to honor the Union's war dead.

  • Brewing company creates beer in honor of baby hippo Fiona

    Brewing company creates beer in honor of baby hippo Fiona

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:17:18 GMT
    Chad Yelton/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via APChad Yelton/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP

    The general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.

    The general manager says watching Fiona grow up has been a joy.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Sunday, May 28 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-05-29 03:20:40 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    A Man Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Meat

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-05-28 20:59:26 GMT
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...
    Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.