Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.
According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64. When Troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, In possession of drugs, cash, and scales. Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and 5,000 dollars in cash in her possession.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
An Ohio mom and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of her 9-year-old son.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
No injuries are being reported at this time.
According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.
Troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64. When Troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, In possession of drugs, cash, and scales. Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and 5,000 dollars in cash in her possession.
The office would be the organization's fifth to open in 2017.
Longtime WInfield High School Coach, Leon McCoy, has passed away.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
