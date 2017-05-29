A year later, no progress on West Virginia ammunitions plant

A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

A 39-year-old mom has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young kids in her car’s trunk while she went inside a WalMart to shop.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

According to dispatchers with 911, a shooting has occurred in the small town of Belle. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of East Central Avenue. Dispatchers tells WOWK that a 23 year old female was shot in the ribs. The suspect in the shooting fled and is currently being sought by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs. We have a crew in route to the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

Charles Nathan Riffle, 36, of Hurricane was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from the Southridge Walmart. South Charleston Police sad Riffle left the store with a stolen shopping cart containing $416.24 worth of stolen meat. When approached by law enforcement, Riffle fled, but was quickly apprehended. Riffle also resisted arrest, and police found almost a gram of methamphetamine and 6 Xanax pills. Riffle is charged with three counts of obstructing an off...

Troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64. When Troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, In possession of drugs, cash, and scales. Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and 5,000 dollars in cash in her possession.

Troopers with the Hamlin detachment made a traffic stop when they observed someone traveling at over 90 miles per hour on I-64. When Troopers pulled the car over, they found the passenger, Melody Legg, In possession of drugs, cash, and scales. Legg had 22 grams of methamphetamine, scales, a small amount of marijuana, and 5,000 dollars in cash in her possession.

Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.