Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

POCA, WV - A man from Poca, WV has been sentenced to time in prison after endangering the lives of multiple people with a firearm. Steven Ulan Hammon, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of Wanton Endangerment. According to a release, Hammon shot at a vehicle containing four people multiple times. Investigators report that one of the bullets went through the windshield of the vehicle, and lodged inside the seat belt column of the passenger seat. Hammon is facing 2.5 years in prison as...

CHARLESTON, WV - A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Saturday, May 29th, 2017 after pleading guilty to charges of First-Degree Sexual Abuse and First-Degree Sexual Assault. Douglas Richard Eddy, 42, of Charleston, WV was accused of sexually abusing a young child under the age of 5. Investigators with the KCSD also found evidence that he had sexually abused and assaulted members of his own family in the past. The victims were children at the time of the abuse occurred b...